Santa Maria Car giveaway

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Santa Maria resident Marisol Cueva, center, stands with her son, David, left, and granddaughter Adeline Hernandez next to her future car — a 2015 Chrysler 200 — on Thursday at the Santa Maria Town Center mall. The car was donated by the St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church courtesy of local car dealer Carmotive.
