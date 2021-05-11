Santa Maria celebrates Water Awareness Month

Santa Maria Utilities Department, along with other water agencies within Santa Barbara County, is observing the month of May as Water Awareness Month.

Water Awareness Month educates Californians on water issues and encourages wise use of water resources.

Santa Maria residents can receive up to two new low-flow showerheads in exchange for turning in their old showerheads.

City residents (verification required) can visit 2065 E. Main St. from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays to complete the no-contact exchange through May. Participating residents will also receive a water conservation kit (one per household while supplies last).

Here are outdoor conservation tips from the city of Santa Maria:

— Plant drought-tolerant or drought-resistant plants and trees.

— Replace grass/turf with water-wise plants.

— Recycle indoor water by using it on plants.

— Refrain from watering landscapes for 48 hours after rainfall.

— Use a broom to clean driveways, patios and sidewalks instead of a hose.

— Water outdoor landscapes in the early morning to prevent evaporation.

Residents are also encouraged to evaluate their homes to see how they can help conserve water, and in doing so, also save money.

Here are the city of Santa Maria’s indoor conservation tips:

— Install water-saving devices, such as low-flow showerheads, high-efficiency toilets and kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators.

— Reduce showers by two minutes and save five gallons of water.

— Turn water off while brushing teeth and save three gallons of water.

— Fix leaky faucets and save up to 20 gallons of water per day.

For more information, call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

