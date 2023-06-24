Santa Maria center seeks tutors

SANTA MARIA — Tutors are being hired for the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center’s summer tutoring program.

The six-week position at the Santa Maria center will pay $20 per hour. The tutors will work up to 30 hours per week between noon and 6 p.m.weekdays and Saturdays.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

The ideal candidates are knowledgeable and motivational individuals with previous tutoring experience. The position’s responsibilities include providing assignment assistance, guidance, and instruction to students in grades 7 through 12, and maintaining accurate program records.

The project is coordinated by the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.) in partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

To apply, visit bit.ly/amcycstp2023.

For questions call the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

— Liam Hibbert