Santa Maria City Council to discuss Active Transportation Plan

This Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council will be recommended to adopt the Santa Maria Active Transportation Plan.

The plan was created to provide a safe, sustainable, integrated and efficient transportation system, and will facilitate the design and implementation of a connected bicycle and pedestrian network to provide safe, affordable and accessible transportation alternatives to the city.

The plan aims to encourage more residents to participate in active transportation and includes safer routes to area schools.

The plan’s objectives include updating the Bikeway Masterplan, compiling the city’s right-of-way ADA program and prioritizing potential projects, integrating the Safe Routes to School plan, developing a citywide multi-modal plan and facilitating the application to various grant programs.

In other business, the council will be recommended to deny the appeal and approve the decision made by the Planning Commission to approve a Planned Development Permit and adopt the Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Centennial Gardens project.

The applicant, Urban Planning Concepts/Southport Financial Services, Inc., proposes to construct 160 affordable apartment units located on a vacant 8.36-acre project site within Subarea 5A of the Blosser-Southeast Specific Plan.

The appellant, Mr. Spagnolo, filed an appeal citing that the project generated traffic and parking and opposed the wrought iron fence along the western trail corridor and the building height.

“After considering all the written and oral evidence presented at both hearings, and discussions specific to the same issues brought up in the appeal, the Commission concluded the project as conditioned would ‘…not be detrimental to the public welfare, injurious to the property or improvements in the neighborhood; nor shall the use be inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood or contrary to its orderly development,’” the staff report reads.

In addition, the city council will make appointments to the Landmark Committee, Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee, Planning Commission and Recreation & Parks Commission, and direct staff to continue advertising vacancies on the Commission for Senior Citizens — Area Agency on Aging, Landmark Committee and any other committees with current vacancies.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and can be viewed on Comcast Channel 23 or streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78..

email: gmccormick@newspress.com