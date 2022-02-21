Santa Maria City Council to discuss redistricting

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria City Council will hold the third in a series of four public hearings to discuss redistricting at 5:30 p.m. March 2.

The meeting will take place at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos St., Santa Maria.

These meetings are designed to receive input on draft maps and the future of redrawing election district boundaries.

In a news release, the city of Santa Maria said the community’s input is important in the redistricting process.

The hearing is open to the public, and any person present will have the opportunity to be heard, according to the news release. Due to the off-site location, virtual participation (Zoom) and live transmission (YouTube) of the meeting will not be available. Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.

Copies of the staff reports regarding this item will be available at cityofsantamaria.org/redistricting and at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/portal/ beginning Friday.

Written public comments, including suggested draft maps, can be submitted by emailing redistricting@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Katherine Zehnder