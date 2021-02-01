Santa Maria City Council to receive user fee concept presentation

On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council will receive the cost of service study and the preliminary user fee cost recovery level policy from the director of finance.

In 2005, the city adopted user fees for various city departments based on a study that year, and except for July 2020, those fees were annually increased by the consumer price index.

Since then, changes have occurred and the costs outpaced CPI increases.

The council will be asked to consider the user fee cost recovery level policy that proposes to set municipal fees on cost recovery levels in lieu of fully subsidizing fee-related activities with general fund dollars.

“In these times of acute financial difficulty for local government, it is incumbent upon city departments to vigorously review areas of operation that are for the direct benefit of taxpayers,” the staff report reads.

If the city adopted the user fees recommended in the study, city revenues could increase by approximately $3,380,000 on an annual basis.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed on Comcast Channel 23 or the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78..

