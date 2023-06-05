Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wows sold out crowds

‘You’re going to laugh, you may cry, it’s everything all in one’

Pandemonium ensues as riders entertain the crowd while trying to catch loose horses during the last day of the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo on Sunday.

Long and winding lines of cowboy hats, boots and blue jeans formed day after day in the grass parking lot off US 101’s exit 167 in Santa Maria this weekend. From Thursday to Sunday the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo had sold out tickets on all event days.

Thousands of locals and traveling rodeo fans filed into the bleachers and surrounding Midway section to watch various rodeo events – everything from mutton busting (kids riding sheep) to steer wrestling (where a cowboy jumps off a moving horse onto a running steer) – and even a skydiver who parachuted in with a massive American flag.

“It’s been a great rodeo. It’s awesome, this is one of my favorite rodeos around California,” said Austin Whitmore with the booming sound of the announcer in the background. Mr. Whitmore has been a lifelong rodeo fan and is the owner of Cowboy Fresh, a cowboy clothing store. “I used to ride bulls. I don’t ride anymore but I’m still a big fan.”

A skydiver lands at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo bearing a massive American flag on Sunday.

One act after another wowed the crowd at the event as the sky slowly changed colors and darkened while the dirt was tossed around and cut up by the running animals and human participants.

The event Saturday night started out with a mix of American classics – the National Anthem was sung, followed by two women who rode standing on horses dressed in red, white and blue while ‘God Bless the USA’ was pumped in over the speakers.

“There’s nothing more patriotic. It’s the heart and soul of, not just the Central Coast, but of America. It’s about going back to our roots,” Elks Rodeo Media Director Johnna Clark told the News-Press. Mrs. Clark was dressed in a full pink and glitter western outfit, part of the event’s breast cancer awareness fundraiser. “You’re going to laugh, you may cry, it’s everything all in one.”

This year’s Miss Rodeo California McKensey Middleton greets spectators during the last day of the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo on Sunday. Grant Peterson competes in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Steer Wrestling event.

Right from the start, the emotional rollercoaster predicted by Mrs. Clark appeared evident. After the patriotic opening, a Christian prayer was held in which the announcer asked for Jesus to protect the riders, fans and animals for the night. People sat quietly, some bowing heads, while the announcer spoke.

Soon after, the first event began – team roping. In this event, two men held a rope connected to a horse while another tried to sneak up behind it, put a saddle on it, and ride the bucking animal around.

It was a hectic event as ropes were lost and riders bucked. One cowboy was thrown off his horse so hard he hit the ground and was knocked out on impact, which caused worry and fear throughout the stadium.

A semicircle of staffers – both on feet and in saddle – was formed to protect the unconscious cowboy from stray horses, until after several minutes he was strapped into a stretcher and carried out of the dirt, now conscious. Shortly after, event staff asked the crowd to cheer for the man and his fellow riders, before quickly starting the next event.

Participants of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade stroll down Broadway in Santa Maria on Saturday. A young participant in the parade is carried by an appropriately-sized mount.

Other events showed a gentler side of things, such as dances led by staffers and kids dressed as cowboys who tried to ride little sheep, an event called mutton busting.

In the area that surrounded the stadium, called the Midway Section, the atmosphere was carnival-like. All the classic fairground attractions were available – lemonade, hot dogs, a beer garden and a petting zoo – as well as rodeo-specific cowboy hat shops and gun salesmen.

For an event that just rounded off its eightieth year, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo still manages to bring people in from throughout the state and give them the entertainment and sense of community that they keep coming back for.

“It makes us so appreciative of the community that we live in,” Mrs. Clark sums up. “I think that’s what this is a reflection of.”

