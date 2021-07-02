Santa Maria Fairpark hosts theme park

SANTA MARIA — Fans of fast fair rides can scream in delight — or, if you prefer, yell for joy — at the Helm and Sons Amusements Greatest Portable Theme Park.

The theme park, which began Thursday, continues through Sunday and resumes July 8-11 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria.

The admission to the portable theme park is $30 for ages 10 and younger and $40 for 11 and older. The fee covers all 28-plus rides.

In addition to the rides, the theme park features a three-story DJ booth loaded with giveaways and Bubba Bear and the Badland Band’s whimsical audio-animatronics show. And there’s a big event: the Monster Truck Thunder Show, which will take place tonight, as well as July 8 and 9, in the Minetti Arena.

One building at the theme park has been converted into the Cub Country Kids Cave, designed for kids 48-inches tall and shorter.

In addition to the theme park, the Santa Barbara County Fair Virtual Livestock Show will take place July 15-16. The event will include a virtual auction that will feature market beef, goat, sheep, swine, replacement heifers and industrial arts from local 4-H, FFA, Grange and independent students.

For more information, go to www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Dave Mason