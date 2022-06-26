Santa Maria Fairpark vaccine clinic closing

The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will close after Wednesday due to significantly decreased use,

The location opened over a year ago on May 16, 2021, and has since served the greater Santa Maria community with nearly 20,000 vaccinations.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the site has been a critical component of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy,

The department encourages residents to continue utilizing the Fairpark for first, second and booster doses through the closure date. This site will not be offering vaccines for children under age 5.

The health department encourages families with children under 5 to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical provider as soon as possible.

“Our partnerships with the state and Optum Serve have been vital in bringing access to these life-saving vaccines to our north county community,” said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county public health director.

“We highly encourage all community members to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination series and take advantage of the last week of the Fairpark,” said Dr. Do-Reynoso, who’s leaving the health department at the end of July for a position with CenCal Health.

Although it will discontinue the vaccination service, Fairpark will continue to host a testing site complete with treatment options available for those who test positive for COVID-19.

Options for vaccinations in Santa Maria will remain available through health care providers and pharmacies.

To find your nearest vaccination site for your primary series or boosters, visit www.vaccines.gov.

For more information regarding COVID-19 response and resources, visit www.publichealthsbc.org or call 2-1-1 for assistance.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com