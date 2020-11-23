Santa Maria FFA donates turkeys

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Maria Chapter of Future Farmers of America gave away turkeys in a drive-through event Nov. 18

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria chapter of Future Farmers of America gave 75 turkeys away to FFA families affected by the pandemic in a drive-through event Nov. 18.

“We are so happy to be able to help out those students and their families who have been struggling during this difficult time,’’ FFA advisor Amanda Rodriguez said in a news release. “Many have been facing financial burdens, and the ability to celebrate during the holidays should not have to be one of them.”

Students filled out surveys and then were chosen based on their need to receive a Thanksgiving turkey.

A total of 75 turkeys were distributed, making 75 families’ Thanksgiving meals.

A grant from the Altrusa Int’l Foundation of Golden Valley Inc. and personal donations from the Araujo and Janzen families funded the giveaway. Grocery Outlet of Arroyo Grande gave Santa Maria FFA a good deal for its large order.

“Thank you for the turkey,’’ FFA member Maria Aguirre said. “You have no idea how happy this made my family.’’

FFA members participated in a canned food drive, collecting and donating 800 cans of food.

— Annelise Hanshaw