Santa Maria gears up for general election

SANTA MARIA — The nomination period for Santa Maria City Council candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot will begin Monday.

It will continue until Aug. 12.

One seat in District 3 (southwest) and another in District 4 (southeast) will be up for election for four-year terms.

Individuals interested in becoming a candidate may obtain nomination papers from the City Clerk’s Office. To make an appointment for a candidate orientation, contact the office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2307.

There is no fee to run for office.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old on Election Day and be a registered voter within the city limits of Santa Maria. The city council candidate must be nominated by 20 registered voters in the council district in which the candidate lives.

The City Clerk’s Office encourages people to get more than the minimum of 20 signatures in case some signatures turn out not to be valid. There’s room on the papers for 30 signatures. The office also encourages people not to wait until the last minute to file.

Should an incumbent not run for re-election, the nomination period will be extended to Aug.17, according to a news release.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/districtelections.

Voter registration forms are available at City Hall, the City Clerk’s Office and the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. Residents must register before Oct. 24 to vote in the November election.

— Katherine Zehnder