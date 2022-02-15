Santa Maria gets coastal commission grant

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department has received $27,000 from the California Coastal Commission as part of its 2022 Whale Tail Competitive Grants program.

The department will use the grant to launch “Coastal Guardians of Santa Maria,” a new program designed to provide “experiential learning opportunities” and activities for all ages. The program will include family field trips, community service projects, STEAM projects and much more. Participants will learn how to protect and serve the California coastline with activities and adventures, according to a news release.

A portion of the funding will go to create a campus club for students at Fesler Junior High School in Santa Maria.

The grant program will begin in June 2022 and will end in April 2024. Recruitment for participants will be conducted during August and September. Applications will be available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.

For more information, call the parks department at 805- 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Katherine Zehnder