Santa Maria graduations today, Friday

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is holding graduation ceremonies today and tomorrow.
Delta High School’s class of 2021 is up first with a 2 p.m. ceremony today at Santa Maria High School.
Ernest Righetti High School seniors will take to their stadium at 7 tonight.
Pioneer Valley High School graduation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.
Santa Maria High School seniors are last to move their tassels with a ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday.
Each graduate was allowed to invite two guests to commencement.
— Annelise Hanshaw