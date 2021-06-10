Home Local Santa Maria graduations today, Friday
LocalNews Brief

Santa Maria graduations today, Friday

by Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment
SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is holding graduation ceremonies today and tomorrow. 

Delta High School’s class of 2021 is up first with a 2 p.m. ceremony today at Santa Maria High School.

Ernest Righetti High School seniors will take to their stadium at 7 tonight.

Pioneer Valley High School graduation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Santa Maria High School seniors are last to move their tassels with a ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday.

Each graduate was allowed to invite two guests to commencement.

— Annelise Hanshaw

News-Press Staff Writer

