Santa Maria High celebrates National FFA Week

Students at Santa Maria High School participated in the National FFA Week last week.

SANTA MARIA — Every February, the FFA celebrates National FFA Week.

During a normal year, Santa Maria High School FFA students would have participated in competitive events at lunch, the annual tractor pull and the “Got a buck, you’re in luck” hamburger barbecue.

This year, things were a little different because of COVID-19, but the students were still able to get involved and celebrate National FFA Week.

Last week, students participated in virtual contests posted on social media, a virtual Zoom meeting and Spirit Dress Up days. During a drive-through Wednesday, students were given a variety of agricultural goodies.

Students in the Agriculture Leadership class reached out to agricultural commodity councils and received goodies from Sun Maid Raisins, the Beef Council, the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and California Real Milk.

Each student who attended the drive-through event received a customized drawstring Santa Maria FFA bag filled with these goodies and a snack. The Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau was also there to pass out free FFA jackets to those students who applied for them through the Blue Jacket Bonanza program, which is celebrating its 10th year awarding jackets to deserving students.

Also last week, Luis Guerra of Santa Maria High School was chosen as the South Coast Region Golden Owl. This is an award for agriculture teachers sponsored by Nationwide Insurance. Mr. Guerra will now go on to compete against the other winners in the state.

For more information, go to ffa.org.

— Gerry Fall