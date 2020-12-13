Santa Maria High FFA gives away Christmas trees

COURTESY PHOTOS

Members of the Santa Maria High FFA chapter helped load a Christmas tree and a ham last Wednesday in the Santa Maria High parking lot.

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria High School is in the giving spirit these days.

The school’s FFA chapter spread the holiday cheer by giving away 50 Christmas trees and 30 holiday hams last week to students and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My family and I usually go all out for Christmas, but this year we haven’t had the motivation,” junior Veronica Garcia DeLeon said in a news release. “To be chosen to get a free ham and Christmas tree from the Santa Maria FFA has brought back the Christmas spirit that my family and I weren’t experiencing this year. We are extremely and truly thankful to have been chosen.”

True Value Hardware in Arroyo Grande donated the Christmas trees.

“We’re very grateful to the Arroyo Grande True Value Hardware store for stepping up by supplying Christmas trees for our students that have been impacted by the pandemic,” agriculture teacher Clemente Ayon said. “When we thanked them for their kind donation, their response was that it was their pleasure to help.”

The holiday hams were purchased by the FFA organization.

Students and families who received the trees and hams picked them up during the monthly FFA drive-thru, according to agriculture teacher Shannon Powell.

— Gerry Fall