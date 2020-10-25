Home Local Santa Maria High School FFA receive free pumpkins
Local

Santa Maria High School FFA receive free pumpkins

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
The Santa Maria High School Future Farmers for America chapter held a drive-through meeting last week in place of its typical monthly chapter meeting.

The FFA students received free pumpkins and prepackaged popcorn as they drove through.

They also hosted a virtual meeting on their Canvas accounts.

At a typical monthly chapter meeting, the officer team would provide updates, such as a secretary report, treasurer report, new business and old business. Then, they would hold a social event with food and games. 

However, the FFA students adapted this month with several social media contests leading up to the meeting, including an agriculture photo contest and a virtual scarecrow contest.

Winners received their awards during the drive-through event.

The pumpkins were grown at The Patch and through other local producers.

— Grayce McCormick

News-Press Staff Writer

