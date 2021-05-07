Santa Maria High School’s Future Business Leaders of America students win awards

Santa Maria High School Future Business Leaders of America members recently competed in the business and financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career areas at FBLA’s virtual California State Leadership Conference.

Maria Reyes-Palestino placed seventh for Banking and Financial Systems, and Eliot Baez placed seventh for Network Infrastructure at the conference.

For their proficiency in financial literacy, 21 SMHS students earned Financial Literacy Badges.

They are Jose Barajas, Jorge Bautista, Anthony Garcia Ubias, Luis Gonzalez Guerrero, Jose Gonzalez Rodriguez, Eddie Guzman Barragan, Tobit Hernandez Nestor, Miriam Jimenez Cuevas, Leslie Lopez Ramos, Graciela Lopez, Jorge Mendez Santos, Juan Navarrete-Valle, Selena Perez Preciado, Christina Regalado, Fabiola Rios Peralta, Jose Rodriguez Renteria, Alondra Rodriguez Velasco, Kassy Truhitte, Emma Elioser Vega, Jocelyn Vigil Guzman and Daisy Zelaya.

The chapter received two awards: Government Awareness Project, which is designed to inform elected officials about the student organization, and Outstanding Chapter for being among the top 10% of the chapters that completed the FBLA mission goals of service, education and progress.

Testing occurred over a two-week period online through Zoom. All students had to wear professional business attire and keep their video and audio on during the entire test. Live section meetings and the virtual awards presentation took place on April 30.

The Saints also networked with other California FBLA members, attended leadership workshops and had a chance to qualify for the National Future Business Leaders of America Virtual Leadership Conference from June 29 through July 3, according to Cindy Quaid, FBLA advisor and business teacher.

Ms. Reyes-Palestino had the challenge of taking her online test while her family celebrated her mother’s birthday in an adjacent room.

“If life gives you distractions during a competition, it happens for a reason — to help surpass me towards success,’’ she said.

“Participating members have grown through these virtual experiences. They strive for leadership experiences and opportunities to continue to enhance their skill set,’’ said Ms. Quaid.

