Santa Maria high schools honor counselors

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District celebrated National School Counseling Week 2022 this week.

The theme was “School Counseling: Better Together.”

The week was sponsored nationally by the American School Counselor Association.

This week focused public attention on how school counselors help students achieve success and plan for a career, according to a news release.

Counselors at Santa Maria, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Delta high school received certificates of appreciation and snacks from Panera. Counseling support staff were also recognized.

Each day at Santa Maria High School, staff had an opportunity to learn about the counseling program, according to Assistant Principal Monica Pallan.

The week’s informational displays included “ASCA Professional Standards and Mindsets,” “Classroom Visit Counseling Lesson Information,” “Counseling Profession Use of Time” and others. The activities also included a raffle and treats such as tortilla chips and dip, trail mix and a self-care basket.

— Staff reports