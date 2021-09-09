Santa Maria honors heroes

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is recognizing the Hometown Heroes Class of 2021.

The program recognizes people serving in the military and veterans as well as first responders and essential workers.

In recognition of their service, the following Hometown Heroes received a certificate of appreciation at a recent Santa Maria City Council meeting. And their names will be displayed on College Drive for six months.

The 2021 Class of Honorees include: Sue Anderson and the Healthcare Team at Marian Regional Medical Center; Mariah Savannah Arellano, Navy; Mikayla Arriola, Navy; Albert R. Bohl, Marine Corps; Arturo Carrasco, Army; Catarino Chavez, essential worker (agriculture); James A. Cozart, Air Force; Manuel Flores, Air Force; Frederick James Inguito, Army; Eustaquio M. Labastida, Army; Sammy Theodore Labastida, Army; Pamela McNeil, Air Force and first responder; Monica Palacios, essential worker (social services); Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino.

Christopher E. Rodriguez, Marine Corps; Raymundo Toledo, essential worker (agriculture); Rafael Torres, Marine Corps and first responder; Elijah F. Uvalle, Navy; Myrl A. Wallace, Navy; Leticia Rios Zamudio, essential worker (social services).

The Summer of 2022 Class of Honorees is accepting nominees.For more information, see www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth.

— Dave Mason