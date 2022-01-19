Santa Maria Japanese Community Center seeks monument proposals

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center is looking for an artist who can honor first-generation pioneers (or “issei”) of the Santa Maria Valley with a monument. The sculpture will be displayed at the organization’s future Enos Ranch West location.

The nonprofit is giving the chosen artists a budget of up to $50,000 to fabricate, light and install the monument. It will occupy a space approximately seven feet wide, 11 feet tall and seven to eight feet in depth.

The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center values designs with a focus on agriculture and traditions and art brought from Japan (such as martial arts, bonsai, ikebana, tea ceremony, calligraphy and traditional Japanese music.)

“We want the project to be of the utmost quality, creativeness and grandeur. After all, it is the first generation we are honoring, and we want to honor them well” Wes Koyama, president of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center, said in a news release.

Interested professional artists should submit the following: contact information, a statement of interest, a resume including three references and a minimum of three portfolio pieces (including client information, location, concept, images, size, material and budget.)

The deadline for submissions of interest is Jan. 31. Five artists will be selected for collaboration shortly after.

Artists may contact Wes Koyama at weskoyama@gmail.com and Jo Anne Nishino Spencer at fruit01@msn.com.

— Annelise Hansha