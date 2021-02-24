Santa Maria Joint Union holds health and wellness fair

SANTA MARIA — The Multilingual and Migrant Education Program at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District served 150 district families during its health and wellness drive-through fair Saturday.

The program provided information regarding health, dental, rental assistance, healthy food and COVID-19. Families left with knowledge, hygiene kits, healthy groceries and pan dulce, or “sweet bread.”

Mixteco Indigena Community Organization Project, Community Health Centers, Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo, Center for Employment Training and the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County partnered with the district for the fair.

“Our families were very appreciative and excited to receive the information and boxes of food,’’ said Maribel Vargas-Meza, Multilingual and Migrant Education Program administrative assistant.

Recipients are migratory families in the district’s Migrant Education Program.

“Thank you to the Migrant Program for the free resources, pan dulce and the box of food, as it will help my family a lot during these hard times. We lost our jobs last year, and it has been hard to make ends meet,” Santa Maria High School parent Merced Perez said in a news release. “We are grateful for programs like this who always prioritize family’s needs first.’’

— Annelise Hanshaw