Santa Maria landfill to close for holiday

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen at 7 a.m. Jan. 2.

In Santa Maria, all city administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 2. Residential trash and recycling collection service will not be affected by the closure.

In addition to announcing the closure, the city of Santa Maria is telling residents what can be done with their Christmas trees. Discarded trees will be collected on residential solid waste collection routes at no charge during the week of Jan. 9-13.

Charges apply for trees picked up after Jan. 13.

The city advises residents to place their Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from collection containers on a scheduled collection day. Trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees or artificial trees will not be accepted.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

— Katherine Zehnder