Santa Maria libraries, Bookmobile offer pickup service

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library’s Bookmobile will hit the road Tuesday, Oct. 20, so residents can hit the books. The Orcutt branch will open starting Monday for grab-and-go service.

The Orcutt Library, located at 175 S. Broadway in Orcutt, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The Bookmobile will travel to various locations throughout Santa Maria from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For a detailed schedule, go to cityofsantamaria.org/bookmobile.

Santa Maria Public Library’s main branch and the Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama branches are already open for sidewalk pickup.

To check out a book, patrons can place a hold in the Black Gold library catalog online or by calling 805-925-0994 during sidewalk service hours. They can also ask for a “grab bag” by genre. The library will send a notification when the order is ready.

Face coverings are required for pickup.

Online books, movies, magazines and more are available at cityofsantamaria.org/library.

SMPL To Go receives partial funding from a U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the State Librarian.

— Annelise Hanshaw