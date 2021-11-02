Santa Maria library announces new hours

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library has changed hours for its main branch and its Guadalupe and Los Alamos locations.

The main branch is at 421 South McClelland St. in Santa Maria. It’s open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The new hours mean the library is now open one extra hour.

The Los Alamos branch is located at 405 Helena St. It’s now open 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. This reflects a shift from the former hours of 1 to 5 p.m.

The Guadalupe branch is at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D. This branch is now open 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or contact Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563, or jbritton@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Katherine Zehnder