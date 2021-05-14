Santa Maria library expand services

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library has expanded its Grab and Go service.

Visits are extended to one hour per day, the lobby bookstore is again open, and the second floor is also open for browsing and computer use.

COVID-19 protocols, including required face coverings, remain in place.

Computer use and paid printing will be available with a one-hour session limit per day.

Patrons are asked to call the library at 805-925-0994 for services that may require additional time.

The schedule for Grab and Go service at the Main Library is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The first opening hour of each day is reserved for vulnerable patrons including senior citizens and other at-risk populations.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main library, branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open for Grab and Go service in accordance with COVID-19 requirements.

Passport services are available by appointment at the Main Library.

The library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.

For online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and hours and more, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons may also go to the website to apply for a free library card.

From more information, contact librarian Dawn Jackson, at 805-925-0994, ext. 2319.

— Dave Mason