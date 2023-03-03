Santa Maria library offers book kits

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is excited to announce the availability of free DIY Cultural Traditions Book Kits.

Each kit includes all the necessary materials to create a one-of-a-kind book, highlighting the unique customs and traditions of your family and cultural heritage. The library will start distributing the kits on Saturday, and they will be available while supplies last.

They are available for pick up at the libraries in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Cuyama and the SMPL To Go Bookmobile.

— Caleb Beeghly