Santa Maria library offers Grab-and-Go

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering patrons Branch Out with New Genres book bags.

The library will have a limited number of Grab-and-Go Book bags that include a variety of genres.

They contain pre-packaged paper bags containing five books. There is no due date, and patrons can keep the Grab-and-Go books as long as they like.

They’ll be available for pick up at the sidewalk service pick-up window from Monday to Jan. 9, 2021. Sidewalk pick-up window hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland St.

Questions can be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Grayce McCormick