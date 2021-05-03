Santa Maria Library offers mystery book bags

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library is offering mystery-themed grab-and-go book bags in celebration of Mystery Month.

Booklist Online designated May as Mystery Month to highlight the genre and showcase crime fiction.

Each grab-and-go book bag contains five mystery, thriller and/or suspense books and a reading list of new titles.

The bags may be picked up at the library’s information desk, located on the second floor during grab-and-go service hours. The book bags are not checked out to patrons and have no due date.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and the bags will be available from May 10 through May 15.

Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Questions can be directed to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mitchell White