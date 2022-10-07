Santa Maria Library offers workshop, Filipino history packs

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will present the second in the series of workshops to promote digital literacy at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Included will be features of Microsoft Office Suite, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The library will provide laptops for use during the workshop, or patrons can bring their own.

To attend the program, register at the calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.

In addition, the library is celebrating Filipino American History by providing history packs for youth ages 6 to12. Packs, which can be picked up at any branch starting Saturday, include supplies to create a Philippine Jeepney 3D paper craft, a snack and resources to learn about the rich history of Filipino Americans and impacts made on the Central Coast.

For more information, call the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

—Marilyn McMahon