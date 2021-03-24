Santa Maria Library offers Zoom talk

SANTA MARIA — In celebration of National Library Week, Santa Maria Public Library is offering a Zoom presentation at 2 p.m. April 7.

Viewers are invited to join the library staff for a guided craft activity presentation.

A limited number of activity kits will be available for patrons to pick up before the presentation. Each activity kit includes a recycled book for the craft activity, a bookmark to color, a book to enjoy and a list of library services.

This program is open to adults 18 and older.

The activity kits will be available for pick-up at the sidewalk service window at the library March 29 through April 3.

Registration is required and begins on March 25. To register, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library at 805-925-0994. Limit is one kit per household.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main branch is open for sidewalk pick-up service and for passport service by appointment. The branch libraries and bookmobile are open for Grab and Go service. Other in-person services are closed during the pandemic.

The Library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and more are at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons may also apply for a free library card online.

For more information, call the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Gerry Fall