Santa Maria Library to assemble Native American packs

SANTA MARIA — Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. and the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation have awarded a $1,000 grant to the Santa Maria Public Library to create Native American Heritage Celebration Packs this month.

The packs will provide information on local Native American heritage sites and where to learn more about local tribes. They will also include a book by a Native American author.

The books and packs will encourage children to understand and respect people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, according to a news release.

The packs will be available at libraries in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Cuyama and Orcutt, as well as the SMPL To Go Bookmobile.

For more information, call Youth Services Division librarian Kaela Villalobos at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Katherine Zehnder