Santa Maria Library to feature Footloose

The city of Santa Maria Public Library will hold its next Movie Talk Discussion Group, via video conference, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

Patrons interested in participating in the Movie Talk Discussion Group may register on the Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at (805) 925-0994.

The movie for March is Footloose starring Kevin Bacon. Footloose follows a teenager from Chicago as he adjusts to living in a small town that has outlawed public dancing. DVD copies of the movie are available to be placed on hold and picked up via the library’s sidewalk pick-up service.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main library is open for sidewalk pick-up service, and for passport service by appointment. The branch libraries and bookmobile are open for grab and go service. Other in-person services are closed due to the local health emergency declared by the county. The library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the Library’s operations and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Patrons may also apply for a free library card online.

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

— Gerry Fall