Santa Maria library unveils exhibit

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is presenting the work of Central Coast artist Marilyn Dover Benson in its Shepard Hall Gallery from now through the end of July.

The exhibit, entitled “Realism versus Abstract: What is Your Passion?,” features an array of vibrant pieces created by Ms. Benson.

The Shepard Hall Gallery does not have designated hours for viewing, so residents should check the library’s calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/home or visit the library at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Questions can be directed to Graphics Technician Sara Voss at the Santa Maria Public Library, 805-925-0951, ext. 2832, or svoss@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Madison Hirneisen