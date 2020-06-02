Santa Maria mall vandalized

SANTA MARIA — The Town Center mall in Santa Maria was vandalized on Sunday night when an initially peaceful protest against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis turned into a riot.

According to a report by KCOY-TV, the rioters broke the glass doors of the mall and looted its stores of their goods and smashed the windows of The Red Robin restaurant by the mall’s Broadway entrance.

Macy’s also had its glass doors shattered, but metal gates behind the smashed doors prevented the rioters from entering and looting.

In response to Sunday’s unrest, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino urged for the public to not lose sight of the initial reason for the protest and announced an 8 p.m. curfew for Monday night. The curfew prohibited people from traveling on public streets, parks, and other public places within the Santa Maria city limits between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Exceptions to this rule included individuals traveling to and from their places of employment, those seeking emergency medical care, media personnel, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, emergency health care workers, and civilians engaged in police and emergency work.