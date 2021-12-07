Santa Maria museum offers science camps

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Maria Valley Museum is offering science camps this month.

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will offer robotics and space camps for children during December.

The space camp will run 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 20-23 for children ages 6-10 and will include activities such as launching a rocket and learning about constellations.

The robotics camp will run 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-30 from 1-4 p.m.. for children ages 8-14. Kids will build First LEGO league robots and face a challenge to their problem-solving skills.

The cost for each camp is $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. The museum currently serves more than 34,000 children and their families and continues to grow in demand, according to a news release.

The museum is known for its exhibit and interactive, “please touch” atmosphere, which engenders the best in self-discovery for children and their families.

The museum is at 705 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. For more information, go to smvdiscoverymuseum.org

— Katherine Zehnder