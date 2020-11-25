Santa Maria nurse places second on “Jeopardy!”

COURTESY PHOTO

Emily Brogren, a registered nurse from Santa Maria, was a contestant on Nov. 19’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Emily Brogren, a registered nurse from Santa Maria, competed on Thursday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” and placed second.

Andy Wood, the reigning winner, placed first again. His total going into the Final Jeopardy was $19,000, and Ms. Brogren’s was $13,600.

She had 15 correct answers and one incorrect.

The episode was filmed prior to the death of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. He hosted the show for 37 years, since its debut on syndicated television.

Mr. Trebek died Nov. 8 after a battle with Stage Four pancreatic cancer. The last episode he hosted will air Dec. 25.

“Jeopardy!” announced the show’s first interim host Monday: Ken Jennings. He won $4,522,700 over the course of 75 games (which means he won 74 games consecutively), four tournaments and a challenge.

During Jeopardy’s IBM Challenge in 2011, he beat Brad Rutter but lost to a computer named Watson.

There was a recent push by fans to make LeVar Burton, “Reading Rainbow” host and engineer Geordi La Forge on “Star Trek: the Next Generation.” A Change.org petition has gathered over 105,000 signatures.

Mr. Burton shared a link to the petition in a tweet saying, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

“Jeopardy!” has a weekly audience of 24 million viewers and is the top-rated quiz show on television. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS.

It holds the Guinness World Record for receiving the most Emmy Awards presented to a TV game show, and it was honored with a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

