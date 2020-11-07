Santa Maria offering Rec on the Move event

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a fun, free and socially distanced recreational program through Nov. 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It’s called “Rec on the Move,” and it’s offered to kids ages six to 12.

The three locations for the Rec on the Move events are Mondays at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.; Wednesdays at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive and Fridays at Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive.

Weekly activities such as All Things Slimy; Bubble Soccer; Scrap City and You Run, I Run, We Run! Will be held at the three parks.

For more information, contact the department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Gerry Fall