Santa Maria offers free showerhead exchange

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free showerheads for Santa Maria residents.

During January, residents can receive new low-flow rated Watersense showerheads in exchange for old showerheads. Qualifying residents will also receive a water conservation kit, one per household.

Requests are limited to two showerheads per household while supplies last. Showerheads are only available to city residents, and verification is required.

Residents must contact the Utilities Department in advance at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, Monday through Friday, to request showerheads and schedule an appointment for pickup.

