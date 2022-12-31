Santa Maria offers New Year’s Day hikes

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites the community to enjoy two guided New Year’s Day hikes at Los Flores Ranch Park, 6245 Dominion Road, Santa Maria.

Participants will meet at Los Flores Ranch events parking lot. No registration is required.

Designed for varying ages and fitness levels, the free hikes will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The easy-to-moderate hike is two miles round trip and is designed for beginners. The moderate-to-advanced hike is 4.5 miles round trip and is designed for experienced hikers. Both excursions offer great views and scenery, according to the parks department.

Participants are encouraged to bring sufficient drinking water. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Katherinee Zehnder