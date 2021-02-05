Santa Maria offers stimulus for visitors

Between Feb. 4 and March 31, people who visit Santa Maria for two nights or more will receive a $100 gift card to spend in the area.

As Santa Maria Valley businesses and attractions reopen, the $100 stimulus will encourage local spending at restaurants, breweries, wineries and more as tourists return.

To cash in, visitors must reserve a stay for a minimum of two nights in the Santa Maria Valley and enter information into an online qualifying form.

For those who submit hotel confirmations via form or email, gift cards will be available at their hotel during their stay. If hotel information is not submitted, the gift card must be picked up in person at the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center at 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The gift card is valid on new reservations for travel dates between Feb. 4, 2021 and March 31. Bookings made before the promotion start date of Feb. 1 will not qualify.

In addition, combined one-night stays at different properties or dates will not qualify, so the minimum two-night stay must be under the same confirmation number.

Stimulus recipients will be confirmed in the order they are received, and there’s a 500-person limit. The stimulus can’t be combined with other offers or transferred.

H2A or long-term employee housing stays do not qualify, and any visitors who are not in compliance with the state’s travel restrictions and COVID-19 protection guidelines will be disqualified from this promotion.

Visit santamariavalley.com/hotels-motels to book a hotel, and the form for the gift card can be filled out at santamariavalley.com/stimulus-form.

To explore the different activities Santa Maria has to offer, visit santamariavalley.com.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com