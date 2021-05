SANTA MARIA — The playground at Rodenberger Park, located at 2725 Santa Barbara Dr. in Santa Maria, will soon be under construction as the Recreation and Parks Departments installs a new playground structure.

The current playground will be closed May 17 until the project is complete, which is estimated by mid-August.

The new design has slides and a swing set in vibrant colors. It also includes a field and fitness course, reservable for family activities and exercise.

— Annelise Hanshaw