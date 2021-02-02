Santa Maria Parks and Rec offers craft classes

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering two Take and Make Craft classes for this month.

Students can learn how to design a decorative fresh floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day and/or join in the latest trend by making festive and delicious Cocoa Bombs for someone special.

All supplies and written instructions needed to complete each project at home are available for pick up at the Recreation and Parks Department located at 615 S. McClelland St. An online instructional video for each class is also available to help guide your creativity.

Participants may register for the classes at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. The cost for the Valentine’s Day Floral Arrangement “Take and Make” Class No. 9740 is $22. Registration began on Monday and is now open.

The cost for the Valentine’s Day Cocoa Bombs “Take and Make” class No. 9742 is $22. Registration for the Cocoa Bombs class is now open.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Gerry Fall