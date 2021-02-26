Santa Maria Parks applies for state funding

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is applying for state-grant funding for expanded off-highway motor vehicle recreation training in the city.

The preliminary application is required to undergo a public review and comment period, which is set to begin on Tuesday. Residents are invited to review the application and provide input regarding amendments or improvements. The application will be available for review at http://www.bit.ly/OHVPR through May 3. Staff will consider the feedback for the final application, which is due on June 7.

In 2014, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department was awarded a grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to create an off-highway motor vehicle safety and education program in Santa Maria — Ride 3. This program received grant monies to purchase off-road motorcycles, ATVs, and related safety equipment to train riders in safe, smart, and ethical ridership. The Ride 3 off-road vehicle workshops have successfully graduated more than 350 students since they began in the spring of 2015. Funding from California’s Park and Recreation Department’s OHV Recreation Division will allow for an expansion of the Ride 3 program.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Gerry Fall