Santa Maria Parks offers archery class

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department is holding an introductory archery class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Los Flores Ranch Park events area, 6245 Dominion Road in Santa Maria.

All the necessary equipment will be provided, and the class will cater to beginners only. A certified instructor will teach participants step by step, with an emphasis on safety and technique.

Registration is open for those ages eight and up. The cost is $20 for city residents and $24 for non-residents.

Pre-registration is required at cityofsantamaria.org/register.

The class will be offered again Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2.

— Annelise Hanshaw