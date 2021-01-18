Home Local Santa Maria Planning Commission cancels public hearing
Santa Maria Planning Commission cancels public hearing

by Gerry Fall 0 comment
The Santa Maria Planning Commission public hearing for Jan. 20 has been canceled due to lack of agendized items. That notice can be seen at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=596.

The Planning Commission study session for Jan. 21 has also been canceled due to lack of items. That notice can be seen at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=597.

The next scheduled public hearing will be Wednesday, Feb. 3.

