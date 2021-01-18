Santa Maria Planning Commission cancels public hearing

The Santa Maria Planning Commission public hearing for Jan. 20 has been canceled due to lack of agendized items. That notice can be seen at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=596.

The Planning Commission study session for Jan. 21 has also been canceled due to lack of items. That notice can be seen at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=597.

The next scheduled public hearing will be Wednesday, Feb. 3.

— Gerry Fall