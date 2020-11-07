Santa Maria plans holiday decorating contest

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Maria recreation agencies are encouraging residents to decorate their homes for a Christmas contest.

’Tis the season to be jolly and spread holiday cheer throughout the community!

The Santa Maria Recreation and Park Department and Recreation and Parks Commission invite community members to decorate their homes in the spirit of the season.

Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:

— 2020 Best Decorated Rookie Residence: Best decorated new entry.

— Country Christmas: Best depiction of western or ranch style holiday.

— Homespun Holiday: Best depiction of traditional holidays at home.

— California Dreamin’: Spectacular light display with motion lights, music and animatronics.

— Holiday Hall of Fame: Past contest winners who have won three or more times.

Nominations will be accepted Nov. 16 through Dec. 8.

To nominate a residence, email up to three photographs of the illuminated display/residence, the address of the residence and a contact phone number for the entry (if available) to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

Final judging will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10.

All contest winners will be announced Dec. 11, and a map of the winners will be posted on the department’s social media accounts.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805- 925-0951, ext. 2260.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com