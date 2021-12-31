Santa Maria plans New Year’s Day activities

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has invited the community to kick off the new year Saturday at Los Flores Ranch Park, 6245 Dominion Road.

Visitors are invited to hike or ride a bike or horse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Maria park. Entry will be free to all visitors Saturday.

Experienced guides will lead a 2-mile and a 4-mile family-friendly hike. Both will start at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the event parking area. No registration required.

Pets are welcome and must be on a leash at all times, according to a news release.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Katherine Zehnder