Santa Maria promotes Fix a Leak Week

Santa Maria’s Utilities Department is joining the Environmental Protection Agency and other local water purveyors to promote “Fix a Leak Week,” which started on Monday and runs through Sunday.

Fix a Leak Week is an annual event encouraging water conservation through leak detection and repairs. Residents are reminded to regularly check their indoor and outdoor plumbing fixtures. Common home leaks include dripping faucets and showerheads, toilet flappers, and other leaking valves. In most cases, replacement parts do not require a major investment and can be installed by homeowners.

Fixing easily-correctable household leaks can lead to measurable financial savings. To check for leaks, residents should “Look, Listen, and Feel” for leaks. Look at all pipes inside the home. Check underneath the kitchen sink, bathroom, laundry room, and outside hose bibs. If there is a noticeable leak or a wet spot around the area, there may be a leak in the pipes. Listen for dripping faucets and all running toilets due to worn flappers.

Feel for drips and leaks inside and outside the home. The average loss of water leaking faucets over one-month period can be significant: 30 drops per minute equals 54 gallons per month. Sixty drops per minute equals 113 gallons per month, and 120 drops per minute equals 237 gallons per month.

To obtain more information about water conservation, please visit https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/conserve.

— Gerry Fall