Santa Maria promotes recycling

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Santa Maria is providing recycling bins.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free bins for businesses to promote recycling.

Santa Maria businesses can choose two options for bins: a tall recycling bin for a lid for cans and bottles or a smaller bin for paper recyclables that can fit under a desk. A limit of any combination of four bins is available for each business while supplies last. Eligible businesses must have city trash and recycling services.

To request recycling bins, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

— Madison Hirneisen