Santa Maria provides free sprinklers

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free sprinklers and landscape burlaps to residents.

The promotion is part of the city’s Go Green in the Spring campaign. The city is reminding homeowners, gardeners and landscapers to pull weeds, collect clippings to spruce up the landscape and plant drought-tolerant plants to conserve water. The city is also urging people to check irrigation sprinklers and outdoor faucets to address any leaks.

Residents will receive one 7-foot by 7-foot landscape burlap and three Hunter MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers and MPR heads. Requests are limited to one promotional package per household while supplies last.

The landscape burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves and other green waste materials in the yard or garden and easily transport them to the green waste container, compost pile or bin.

To get the free products, Santa Maria residents must contact the Utilities Department in advance at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, Monday through Friday, and schedule an appointment for a no-contact pickup.

— Dave Mason